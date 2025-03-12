Ex-NFF president Amaju Pinnick loses FIFA Council seat

Amaju Pinnick, the former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has lost his attempt to retain his seat on the FIFA Council. He was defeated by just one vote during the election held at the 14th CAF Extraordinary Congress in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.

Tight race for Africa’s FIFA Council seats

Pinnick, Nigeria’s candidate, secured 28 votes, just one behind both Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania) and Souleman Hassan Waberi (Djibouti), who each garnered 29 votes to claim their spots on the prestigious panel.

The top vote-getter, Morocco’s Fouzi Lekjaa, swept the election with 49 votes, while Egypt’s Hany Abou Rida and Niger Republic’s Djibrilla Hima Hamidou secured 35 votes each, sealing their places on the FIFA Council.

Lekjaa, Rida, Hamidou, Yahya, and Waberi will now join CAF President Patrice Motsepe, who was unopposed for a second term, as Africa’s representatives in FIFA’s top decision-making body.

Additionally, Kanizat Ibrahim (Comoros Island) won the women’s seat, collecting 30 votes, ahead of Lydia Nsekera (13 votes) and Isha Johansen (7 votes).

Other results from the CAF elections

Andrew Kamanga (Zambia), Yacine Idriss Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire), and Augustin Senghor (Senegal) polled 19, 18, and 13 votes, respectively.

Mathurin De Chacus (Benin Republic) withdrew before voting commenced.

CAF Executive Committee elections

Alfred Randriamanampisoa (Madagascar) withdrew before the vote, leaving three candidates—Elvis Chetty (Seychelles), Sobha Mohamed Ally Samir (Mauritius), and Feizal Ismael Sidat (Mozambique)—to contest for two COSAFA seats.

Sobha Samir and Feizal Sidat emerged victorious.

Unopposed winners in key CAF roles

Several candidates were elected unopposed to key positions in the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The elected officials include:

Wallace Karia from CECAFA (Tanzania)

Samuel Eto’o from UNIFFAC (Cameroon)

Mustapha Ishola Raji from WAFU A (Liberia)

Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku from WAFU B (Ghana)

Sadhi Walid from UNAF

Bestine Kazadi Ditabala (Female Seat, DR Congo)

Pinnick’s loss marks a significant shift in Nigeria’s representation in global football governance, leaving the country without a seat on the FIFA Council.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

