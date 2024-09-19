Ex-Man United striker Martial joins Greek club AEK Athens

Anthony Martial

Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has signed a three-year deal with Greek club AEK Athens. The 28-year-old Frenchman left Old Trafford this summer after his contract expired, bringing an end to his nine-year spell at the club.

Martial made 317 appearances for United, scoring 90 goals after joining from Monaco in 2015 for £36 million, a world record fee for a teenager at the time.

AEK Athens, currently top of the Greek Super League with three wins from their first four games, finished as runners-up last season. Martial expressed his excitement about the move: “I’m very happy. AEK was a chance for me, and I want to give the best of myself to win trophies and bring joy to the fans.”

Martial began his professional career at Lyon before moving to Monaco for £4.4 million. Now, out of contract after his stint in the Premier League, he will earn 3.5 million euros ($3.9m) per year, making him the most expensive player in the history of AEK Athens. This move comes as the 13-time Greek champions celebrate their centenary.

Though Martial has scored two goals in 30 appearances for France, he has not featured for the national team since 2021. AEK Athens have also secured the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla midfielder Erik Lamela.

Despite their strong start in the domestic league, AEK Athens are not participating in European competition this season.

