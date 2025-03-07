Everton secures £350m financing for new stadium project

English Premier League club Everton has secured a £350 million financing deal to support the development of its new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

Funding and refinancing strategy

The club’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, confirmed the agreement with a “consortium of blue-chip institutional lenders.” The financing will refinance debt incurred during the construction of the 52,888-capacity Everton Stadium.

The £350 million ($450.49 million) funding was oversubscribed multiple times, ensuring favourable financial terms for the club.

Stadium opening and economic impact

Everton Stadium is set to open in 2025, ahead of the 2025/26 season. Beyond football, the venue will also host non-sporting events, which ownership anticipates will generate £1.3 billion in economic value for Liverpool.

Successful test event and future plans

On February 17, 2025, the stadium hosted a test event, a youth match between Everton and Wigan Athletic’s U18 teams, attended by 10,000 fans. Two more test events are scheduled before the official opening.

Friedkin Group’s vision for Everton

Since acquiring Everton in December 2024, The Friedkin Group has outlined plans to develop a distinct commercial strategy for the club, including the women’s team. The owners aim to maximize the new stadium’s potential through long-term partnerships and community-driven events.

Stadium naming rights and commercial deals

Everton is actively seeking a long-term naming rights partner for the new stadium. Current commercial partners include Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Aruba for network infrastructure and Aramark for catering services.

Job creation and economic boost

The club estimates that the stadium project and related development initiatives will create over 1,200 new jobs.

