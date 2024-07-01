Euro 2024: Portugal overcome Slovenia, advance to last eight

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s tears turned into joy as Portugal beat Slovenia 3:0 on penalties to reach the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, despite the 37-year-old’s missed spot-kick in extra-time.

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved three Slovenia penalties, earning his side a 3-0 shoot-out victory after Ronaldo redeemed himself from the spot in a dramatic Euro 2024 last-16 clash on Monday.

A sobbing Ronaldo had to be consoled by teammates after Jan Oblak brilliantly saved his penalty in extra-time. However, following a gruelling goalless draw, he converted Portugal’s first effort in the shootout. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa made saves from Josip Iličić, Jure Balkovec, and Benjamin Verbič to send them through.

Portugal forward Ronaldo broke down in tears after missing a penalty in the first period of extra-time in the goalless tie in Frankfurt. But he recovered to convert in the shootout as Portugal scraped through to set up a blockbuster clash with France in the quarter-finals.

Slovenia battled valiantly to keep Portugal at bay, with Jan Oblak making a stunning save to keep out Ronaldo’s penalty after Diogo Jota was fouled. However, Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva all scored in the shootout, and Slovenia’s trio missed, sending the Selecao through in heart-stopping fashion.

“First it was sadness and then it was joy, that’s what football gives you, inexplicable moments, a bit of everything,” said Ronaldo.

“I didn’t make a single mistake this year, and when I needed something the most, Oblak saved it. Slovenia spent the whole game defending and when that happens, it all becomes difficult.”

Ronaldo, 39, is still without a goal at the tournament in four appearances, having scored in the five previous editions of the Euros. The Euro 2016 winners dominated the ball and created their first chance after 12 minutes when Silva’s inviting cross just evaded Ronaldo, and Fernandes could not turn home at the far post.

Slovenia, playing in their first-ever knock-out match at a major competition, maintained their defensive shape well and limited Portugal’s opportunities.