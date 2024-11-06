Djokovic withdraws from ATP finals

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has announced his withdrawal from the ATP finals due to an ongoing injury. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was vying for one of the remaining spots at the season-ending tournament in Turin, which starts on Sunday. However, he confirmed via social media that he will not attempt a third consecutive Finals title.

“I was really looking forward to being there, but due to an ongoing injury, I won’t be playing next week,” Djokovic shared. “Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!”

Currently ranked fifth in the world, the 37-year-old Serb sits sixth in “The Race,” the ATP’s rankings that determine the eight players competing in the Finals. Before Djokovic’s announcement, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Taylor Fritz had secured their places in the tournament.

With Djokovic out, the final three spots are now guaranteed to Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur, and Andrey Rublev. Ruud and Rublev are competing in Metz, France this week, while De Minaur is in action in Belgrade.

Djokovic’s decision comes as no surprise, as he also withdrew from the Paris Masters, signalling the close of what has been a challenging season. For the first time since 2006, Djokovic has finished the year without an ATP title, overshadowed by emerging talents like Sinner and Alcaraz.

Despite his struggles on the ATP Tour, Djokovic did capture a singles gold medal at the Paris Olympics, securing the only major title missing from his record-breaking career achievements.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

