Tennis star Djokovic hints at post-retirement plans

Novak Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic has expressed his desire to stay involved in tennis after his playing career ends. The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who recently added Olympic gold to his illustrious resume, hinted that he might continue playing until the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Speaking ahead of the Shanghai Masters, Djokovic emphasised his enduring passion for the sport. “My love for tennis will never fade away. I have a deep emotional connection with this sport, not just during tournaments but even in practice sessions. My relationship with tennis goes much deeper than success or failure,” he said.

He added, “Even after I retire from professional tennis, I plan to stay involved in different roles because I feel indebted to the sport for everything it has given me.”

Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, recently revealed that his son plans to return to his hometown of Belgrade after retiring from tennis. Despite owning properties in New York and Monaco, Djokovic remains deeply connected to Serbia and intends to settle there.

Among his real estate portfolio is a three-bedroom penthouse in New Belgrade, purchased for £505k in 2018, as well as luxury properties in New York’s SoHo district, Monaco, and Marbella. Despite his global presence, Djokovic seems intent on returning to his roots in Serbia when his playing days are over.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

