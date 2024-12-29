Djokovic targets tennis resurgence in 2025

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic on Sunday reaffirmed his commitment to tennis, stating he plans to compete for “years to come” and outlining an expanded tournament schedule for 2025.

The 37-year-old legend is determined to reclaim his dominance, setting his sights on challenging the rising stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

After a subdued 2024 season by his lofty standards, where he failed to secure a Grand Slam title and clinched just one championship—Olympic gold in Paris—the 24-time Grand Slam champion is eager for redemption. Currently ranked seventh in the world, the Serbian superstar aims to restore his standing at the pinnacle of the sport.

“I’m looking for a good start to the season and more consistency across all tournaments,” Djokovic said ahead of his participation in the Brisbane International this week. “I plan to play more tournaments this year than last, and hopefully, my level will rise, leading to more wins and a return to the top rankings.”

As Djokovic gears up for the 2025 season, he faces a tennis landscape devoid of his longtime rivals from the “Big Four.” With Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray retiring this year and Roger Federer stepping away in 2022, Djokovic is the last man standing from that storied era.

However, the vacuum left by his contemporaries has been filled by younger talents like Alcaraz and Sinner, who have emerged as the new Grand Slam contenders. Despite the generational shift, Djokovic remains undeterred and is focused on clinching his 11th Australian Open title next month, which would extend his record to an unprecedented 25 Grand Slam titles.

“The way I feel today, I believe I can compete at a high level for years to come,” Djokovic said. “How long I stay motivated to continue is uncertain, but my love for the sport and competition keeps me going.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

