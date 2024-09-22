Dembele late goal rescues PSG against Reims

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) dropped their first points of the Ligue 1 season on Saturday, needing a late Ousmane Dembele goal to secure a 1-1 draw at Reims.

Reims took an early lead when Japan’s Keito Nakamura latched onto Junya Ito’s cross, firing past PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, who was standing in for the injured Gianluigi Donnarumma. PSG suffered another blow when new signing Desire Doue went off injured in the second half.

Dembele, who replaced Doue, made an immediate impact, scoring within minutes by converting Joao Neves’ bouncing cross at the far post. Dembele now has four goals in five league games, surpassing his total from last season.

Despite the draw, PSG extended their Ligue 1 record for consecutive unbeaten away matches to 27, moving three points clear at the top of the table. However, they could still be overtaken by Marseille and Monaco, who have games in hand.

Elsewhere, M’Bala Nzola’s dramatic 96th-minute equalizer ensured Lens held Rennes to a 1-1 draw, while Lille and Strasbourg played out a thrilling 3-3 draw, with Jonathan David’s late penalty saving Lille from a fifth straight defeat.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.