De Bruyne says future at Man City in doubt if Champions League ban is upheld

Manchester City playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, has revealed the outcome of City’s appeal against Champions League ban may determine his future at the club.

Manchester City were banned two years from European Competitions for “serious breaches” of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations, but have appealed against the punishment to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

There has been much speculation over the future of key players such as De Bruyne if the ban stands, but the Belgium international said he trusted the club as they insist they have done nothing wrong and can get the ban overturned.

“I’m just waiting,” De Bruyne said in an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

“The club told us they are going to appeal and they are almost 100% sure they are right. That’s why I’m waiting to see what will happen. I trust my team.

“Once the decision is made, I will review everything. Two years would be long, but in the case of one year I might see.”

De Bruyne – who has been linked with a potential move to Real Madrid – adds the uncertain future of Pep Guardiola will not impact his decision making.

“I think Pep said he will see out the last year of his contract, anyway no matter what. Then his contract ends. But I’m not going to let my decision depend on what Pep is doing,” he added.

“Of course I have already worked with other coaches and when Pep leaves, I have to continue working with someone else. But I haven’t really paid much attention to that for the time being. There are more important things at the moment.”

“I play for one of the best teams in the world, play in England – for my competitive view the best competition – and I like that,” the 28-year-old said.

“It remains a challenge to be the best and I need that too.”