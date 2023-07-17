David Beckham welcomes Messi, Busquets to Inter Miami amid sold-out crowd

David Beckham, the current president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF has unveiled Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets as their latest signings. The event, called La PresentaSIon, took place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and attracted a sold-out crowd of around 20,000, despite a delay caused by heavy rain and lightning.

Messi, along with his former Barcelona teammate Busquets, has signed deals that will keep them with the MLS club until 2025. This marks the first time they will be playing together outside of Barcelona, where they were teammates for an impressive 15 seasons.

The ceremony commenced with Beckham expressing his excitement about Messi’s arrival, calling it a “dream come true.” The crowd showed their enthusiasm, chanting Messi’s name as he was introduced.

During the unveiling, Messi addressed the crowd, expressing gratitude for their support and excitement to compete and contribute to the growth of the club.

“Thank you very much to all the people for supporting me and giving me this love,” Messi said in Spanish. “I am very happy to be here in Miami. I really want to start training, to compete, I have the same desire that I always had to compete, to want to win, to help the club continue to grow, he said.

The likes of Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, DJ Khaled, and Gloria and Emilio Estefan also extended warm welcomes to Messi in a tribute video.

As for Sergio Busquets, he is joining Inter Miami after a successful career with Barcelona and the Spanish national team. He said he is thrilled about the opportunity and excited to represent the ambitious club, especially with the chance to reunite with Messi and work with coach Gerardo Martino, who has a solid bond with both players.

Despite Inter Miami’s current tough MLS campaign, fans are hopeful that the addition of Messi and Busquets will bring success to the team. With their talent and experience, they aim to help the club grow and achieve its ambitions.

Also, it is expected that Messi’s shirt sales will break the all-time MLS sales record. It is available in three different styles: the primary white home jersey, the “Heart Beat” pink jersey, and the “La Noche” black jersey with pink details.