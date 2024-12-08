Dan Ashworth quits as Man United Sporting Director after five months

Manchester United reportedly approached Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth

Dan Ashworth has left his role as Manchester United sporting director after just five months in the job.

The 52-year-old joined the Red Devils on July 1 following a £10 million compensation agreement with Newcastle United, where he had been on gardening leave. However, his tenure at Old Trafford has been fraught with challenges, culminating in his early departure.

According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is spearheading Manchester United’s football operations overhaul, played a pivotal role in the decision to part ways with Ashworth.

In a brief statement, the club said:

“Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as Sporting Director of Manchester United by mutual agreement.”

During his short stint, Ashworth oversaw United’s £183 million spending spree in Ineos’ first transfer window, securing players such as Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs De Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, and Noussair Mazraoui. Notably, he was instrumental in the £36.5 million acquisition of Zirkzee.

Ashworth had reportedly advocated for hiring an English manager, with Gareth Southgate as his preferred candidate. However, tensions with Jean-Claude Berrada, another key figure in the football operations team, are believed to have contributed to his exit.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe had previously expressed high hopes for Ashworth, stating in February. “Dan Ashworth is clearly one of the top sporting directors in the world. His expertise is vital for the significant rebuilding job at Manchester United.”

The transition from Newcastle to Manchester United took four months of negotiations to meet Premier League Profit and Sustainability rules, but the anticipated partnership has come to an abrupt end.

