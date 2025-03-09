Cucurella’s stunner lifts Chelsea past Leicester City

Chelsea boosted their bid for a Champions League spot as Marc Cucurella’s stunning strike secured a 1-0 win over Leicester City in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Cucurella fired home in the second half to propel Chelsea above Manchester City into fourth place in the league table. The Blues now sit two points ahead of City in the race for a top-four finish, which guarantees Champions League qualification.

It was only Chelsea’s fourth win in their last 12 league matches, responding to manager Enzo Maresca’s challenge to win all remaining home fixtures. However, they will need to improve after a patchy display against relegation-threatened Leicester.

Cole Palmer endured a frustrating afternoon, missing a first-half penalty and extending his goal drought to seven league games. His body language has drawn criticism, and he was substituted later in the match.

Leicester, struggling under Ruud van Nistelrooy, suffered their fifth straight league defeat and remain six points from safety, making an immediate return to the Championship increasingly likely.

Before kick-off, Chelsea celebrated their 120th anniversary with club legends Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Dennis Wise, Kerry Dixon, and Ron Harris taking the pitch. However, the match itself was far from a classic.

Chelsea had a golden opportunity to take the lead when Victor Kristiansen fouled Jadon Sancho in the box, earning a penalty. But Palmer, usually clinical, saw his effort saved brilliantly by Mads Hermansen—his first career penalty miss.

Leicester nearly capitalized moments later when an error from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez led to a chaotic defensive scramble, with Tosin Adarabioyo’s clearance striking the woodwork.

The breakthrough finally came in the 60th minute when Cucurella unleashed a thunderous 25-yard drive into the bottom corner, sealing a crucial win for Chelsea in their push for Champions League qualification.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

