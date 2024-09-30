Correa's late equaliser salvages 1-1 draw for Atletico in Madrid derby

Ángel Correa came off the bench to score a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser, earning Atletico Madrid a 1-1 draw against city rivals Real Madrid in a heated derby that was halted for around 20 minutes due to crowd disturbances.

The match was suspended midway through the second half after Atletico fans behind one of the goals at the Metropolitano Stadium repeatedly threw objects onto the pitch. Real Madrid had taken the lead through Éder Militão in the 64th minute, but fans in the “Fondo Sur” section, near Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, began throwing plastic bottles and other objects onto the field.

Despite warnings from the stadium loudspeakers and pleas from Atletico coach Diego Simeone and captain Koke to calm the crowd, the disruptions continued. Referee Mateo Busquets eventually called both teams off the pitch, announcing a 10-minute suspension of play.

“I think it was the correct decision by the referee,” said Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. “Nobody likes to stop the game, but it was the right thing to do.”

After a delay of over 20 minutes, the game resumed in the 69th minute. Atletico Madrid salvaged a point in the 96th minute when Correa equalised in a goal initially disallowed for offside but later awarded by VAR. Shortly after the equaliser, Atletico’s Marcos Llorente was sent off for a challenge on Real Madrid’s Fran García.

The derby’s interruption occurred just a day after La Liga announced it would involve the police in addressing a social media campaign allegedly promoting racist actions against Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior. The campaign encouraged Atletico fans to wear face masks, potentially making it harder for authorities to identify those involved in racist chants or behaviour.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share