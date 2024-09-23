Ancelotti credits Real Madrid’s tactical flexibility for unbeaten streak

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has credited his team’s tactical flexibility for their remarkable 38-game unbeaten run in La Liga.

The reigning Spanish and European champions have not lost a league match since their defeat to Atletico Madrid on September 24, 2023, and they are now approaching an entire season without defeat, spanning across two campaigns.

Despite some criticism in the Spanish media about Real Madrid’s playing style, Ancelotti defended the team’s approach during a press conference on Monday.

“For me, it’s not that we play badly,” Ancelotti said. “What stands out is that Real Madrid doesn’t have just one identity. We’ve done many things well — defended in a low block, executed quick transitions, and managed possession effectively in some games. Not having a clear identity makes some think we lack a style, but the truth is, we have many styles.”

Barcelona holds the record for the longest unbeaten streak in La Liga with 43 games, a milestone achieved between April 2017 and May 2018 under coaches Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde. Real Madrid is now edging closer to that record.

As Ancelotti prepares for his 300th match in charge of Madrid, they face Alaves on Tuesday, aiming to close the four-point gap to leaders Barcelona. Ancelotti hinted at lineup changes, with top scorer Kylian Mbappe potentially being rested. Vinicius Junior, who started on the bench during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Espanyol, might return to the starting XI.

Madrid’s second-half performance against Espanyol saw them explode into life, scoring all four goals after a goalless first half — a trend they’ve repeated throughout the season.

“We should bring more intensity in the first half, but we understand that teams tend to drop their intensity in the second half, giving us more space,” Ancelotti noted.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham, who appeared to injure his shoulder during the Espanyol match, is expected to be fit for Tuesday’s clash. Ancelotti also confirmed that French defender Ferland Mendy has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid until 2027.

