Completed 2024 Premier League summer transfer deals, July 22

The 2024 Premier League summer transfer window is officially open, running from June 14 to August 30. Following a cautious January transfer window due to Financial Fair Play concerns, the summer market is poised for significant spending again.

Here is the list of completed deals by 15 Premier League clubs including departures and arrivals for July 22, 2024.

Chelsea

The Blues began their summer business with a free transfer of Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham. They later secured Brazilian wonderkid Estevao from Palmeiras for €61 million, although he will arrive in 2025.

The Blues also signed Aston Villa youngster Omari Kellyman, Barcelona forward Marc Guiu, Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for €35.4 million, Renato Veiga from Basel for €14 million, and Caleb Wiley for €10.1 million. Departures include Thiago Silva to Fluminense, Lewis Hall to Newcastle, Hakim Ziyech to Galatasaray, Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa for €44.5 million, and Omari Hutchinson to Ipswich for €26 million.

Manchester United

The Red Devils kicked off their summer spending by signing striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for €42.5 million and Leny Yoro for €62 million. Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial were released on free transfers, while Willy Kambwala and Donny van de Beek were sold to Villarreal and Girona, respectively.

Manchester City

The Citizens sold Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton for €23 million, Liam Delap to Ipswich for €17.85 million, and Tommy Doyle to Wolves for €5 million.

Liverpool

The Reds released Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, and Adrian on free transfers.

Arsenal

The Gunners signed David Raya on a permanent deal and are set to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna for €50 million. Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares were released.

Tottenham

Spurs signed Leeds United wonderkid Archie Gray for €41.2 million and secured Lucas Bergvall, as well as re-signing Timo Werner on loan.

Aston Villa

The Villans sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus for €51.5 million and brought in Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea for €22 million. They also signed Cameron Archer, Jaden Philogene, Lewis Dobbin, Ross Barkley, Amadou Onana, and Ian Maatsen, while selling Morgan Sanson to Nice for €4 million and Tim Iroegbunam to Everton for €10.7 million.

Brentford

The Bees signed Igor Thiago from Club Brugge for €33 million.

Brighton

The Seagulls added Ibrahim Osman for €19.5 million, Yankuba Minteh for €35 million, and Mats Wieffer for €30 million.

Nottingham Forest

Forest signed Elliot Anderson for €41.2 million and Marko Stamenic for €5.5 million, while selling Remo Freuler, Orel Mangala, and Moussa Niakhate.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles signed Chadi Riad for €15 million and Daichi Kamada on a free transfer, while selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

Wolves

The Old Gold acquired Pedro Lima for €10 million, Rodrigo Gomes for €15 million, and Tommy Doyle for €5 million. Max Kilman left for West Ham for €47.5 million.

Southampton

The Saints added Charlie Taylor, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Wood, and Yukinari Sugawara.

Leicester City

The Foxes signed Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Caleb Okoli, and Issahaku Fatawu.

Ipswich Town

Omari Hutchinson joined the Tractor Boys for a club-record fee, Ben Johnson for free, Jacob Greaves from Hull, and Liam Delap from Manchester City.