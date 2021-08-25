Coast looks clear for Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid

For over two seasons, LaLiga giant, Real Madrid, have been on the radar for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensational striker and arguably the fastest-growing football star, Kylian Mbappe, to the Santiago Bernabeu.

In a bid to further lure Mbappe to the Spanish capital, Real Madrid launched a stunning €160million bid for Mbappe and PSG rejected the offer, but Mbappe, a World Cup winner with France has told PSG of his intention to join Real Madrid.

But with a year left on his contract this season, PSG might be left with no choice but to let Mbappe move to Real Madrid.

The former Monaco star is famous for his pace and boasts 142 career goals across 219 appearances for club and country.

A €160m deal would be less than the amount PSG paid to sign him from Monaco in 2017, €180m, which cemented his place as the world’s second-most expensive player behind Neymar.

But it’s a huge fee for a player with only a year left on his contract, and football analysts believe PSG might lose out completely for rejecting Real Madrid’s €160m offer.

“I can’t see how it’s logical to even consider turning down €160m for a player who has only a year left on his contract,” Spanish football expert Terry Gibson said on The Sports Bar.

PSG’s sporting director, Leonardo, confirmed this to French radio station RMC.

“Kylian Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid and we will not hold him back. We said no to Madrid’s first offer, but if our conditions are met, we’ll see,” Leonardo said. “We have no plans to talk to Real again for Mbappe. The deadline is August 31 at midnight. This is how the transfer window is: we keep him and we extend. But we’re not going to let him go for less than what we paid when we still owe Monaco money.

“We never opened the door to the departure of Kylian Mbappe. Never. People say that I want to sell and not Nasser, but me or Nasser thinks the same thing. We are on the same point. But if a player wants to leave, it’s on our terms.”

But reports in France suggest that PSG are on the verge of accepting to let Mbappe leave this season.

According to a report from RMC Sport, Real Madrid’s chances of signing Mbappe if they make the right bid, there’s a big chance PSG accept it and let Mbappe go before the end of the summer transfer window.

PSG were hoping that they will convince Mbappe to sign the extension during the season, but as the transfer window nears its end, the reality is kicking in and PSG can cash in on Mbappe to balance the books for Messi’s transfer fees.

According to their latest accounts published in July, the 13-time Real Madrid net assets are worth €534 million with €122 million cash in the bank.

Also, their total wage bill for last season was €448 million, below €473.3 million set by LaLiga.

Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane enormous salaries off the wage bills give Real Madrid the financial strength to sign Mbappe.

“Real Madrid could sign Mbappe,” said LaLiga president Javier Tebas in June, adding the arrival of the Frenchman “would be very good” for the Spanish game.

Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid this season will add bite and increase the club’s chances of winning the LaLiga and perhaps the Uefa Champions League.

Mbappe joined PSG on a season-long loan from AS Monaco in August 2017 and signed a permanent four-year deal with the club in the summer of 2018.