Chinese GP: Lewis Hamilton confident Ferrari can close gap on McLaren

Lewis Hamilton has expressed confidence that Ferrari can close gap on McLaren at the Chinese Grand Prix after a disappointing season debut in Melbourne.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion qualified eighth and finished 10th at the Australian Grand Prix, his first race with Ferrari. Speaking ahead of his second outing in red at the Shanghai International Circuit, where he holds a record six victories, Hamilton is optimistic about Ferrari’s progress. “I’m just going to set the car up a bit differently this weekend,” Hamilton told reporters.

“As I get more comfortable and knowledgeable about the car, I can start making more decisions on its set-up. I’m having those discussions and going to lean a little bit more on my experience.”

Ferrari looking to recover from Melbourne struggles

Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate, George Russell, stated that McLaren—whose Lando Norris won in Australia—could be fast enough to win every race. However, Hamilton remains cautious.

“It has only been one race. Yes, McLaren has done a great job and they’re looking very strong,” he admitted.

“We definitely have work to do. I don’t think we’re on the pace of the McLarens yet, but I think we can close the gap.”

Ferrari had a disastrous Australian Grand Prix, where Hamilton’s strategy gamble—staying out on slick tyres in the rain—backfired. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished eighth, making it Ferrari’s worst season-opening performance since 2009 with only five points from the race.

“It wasn’t the race we wanted, but it’s not a moment to throw the toys out of the pram,” Hamilton said.

“One small thing could have made a big difference in our result, but we move forward.”

Despite the setback, Hamilton insists morale remains high within Ferrari.

“Everyone’s still motivated. You’ve got everyone here with their heads high, and the energy is still good in the garage. We’re not going to be defined by that one race.”

With Ferrari looking to bounce back in China, all eyes will be on whether Hamilton can rediscover his form at a track where he has historically excelled.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share