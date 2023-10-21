Chelsea vs Arsenal: Gunners make stunning comeback in thrilling London Derby

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Arsenal staged a stunning late fightback to earn a point at Stamford Bridge just as Chelsea looked about to enjoy their finest victory under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The draw moved Arsenal level on 21 points with Manchester City.

The Blues took control after Cole Palmer put them ahead from the penalty spot in the 15th minute, with William Saliba penalised for handball following the intervention of the video assistant referee.

The Gunners looked certain to slump to their first Premier League defeat of the season when Mykhailo Mudryk’s speculative effort from out wide caught Arsenal keeper David Raya stranded and out of position three minutes after the break.

With 13 minutes left, Declan Rice sends Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez’s poor clearance back past him into the net.

Mikel Arteta Arsenal side showed resilience and quality from the bench to preserve their unbeaten Premier League record this season.

Two goals in the space of seven minutes saw Arsenal steal a 2-2 draw from Chelsea in the Premier League making Mauricio Pochettino and Arteta’s first managerial meeting one to remember.

Chelsea will go away really disappointed with the result. They deserved so much more but it’s a game of 90 minutes and in two key moments at the end of the game they were found wanting.