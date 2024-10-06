Chelsea held by 10-man Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge

Noni Madueke’s equaliser salvaged a point for Chelsea in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, who played the last 12 minutes with 10 men after James Ward-Prowse’s red card. The result marked the end of the Blues’ five-match winning streak on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Chris Wood gave Forest the lead early in the second half, but Madueke responded to level the score. Despite Chelsea’s numerical advantage, they failed to find a winning goal.

Enzo Maresca’s side, previously buoyed by three straight league wins and five overall, faces a setback but remains fourth in the Premier League ahead of the international break. Maresca acknowledges that while Chelsea isn’t yet competing with title contenders like Manchester City and Arsenal, they are positioning themselves as serious contenders for a top-four finish.

In a bid to enhance matchday experience, Chelsea allowed players to choose songs played over the stadium tannoy, with selections including Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and Future’s “Too Fast.” However, the team’s performance was largely out of sync on the field.

Chelsea was nearly caught off guard early, with Robert Sanchez saving a powerful shot from Murillo. The Blues finally challenged Forest keeper Matz Sels just before halftime, but Sels denied attempts from Madueke and Enzo Fernandez.

The second half began poorly for Chelsea as Wood scored from close range. The Blues fought back with Madueke’s impressive finish in the 57th minute but missed further opportunities, including a glaring miss from Jadon Sancho’s assist.

Ward-Prowse’s sending-off provided Chelsea a chance to capitalize, but they struggled to break through. Sels made crucial saves to keep Forest in the game, while Sanchez thwarted attempts from Neco Williams and Christopher Nkunku, leaving Chelsea frustrated as the match ended in a draw.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

