Chelsea complete £62.5m double signing of Quenda and Essugo

Chelsea have secured the double signing of Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo from Sporting Lisbon for a combined fee of £62.5 million.

The Portuguese club confirmed the deals late Wednesday, announcing that 17-year-old winger Quenda will join the Blues for just under £44 million, while 20-year-old defensive midfielder Essugo moves for £18.5 million.

Quenda, who had been previously linked with a reunion with his former manager Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, will remain with Sporting until the end of next season before moving to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Essugo will finish the current campaign on loan at La Liga side Las Palmas before heading to London.

The signings align with Chelsea’s policy of recruiting young talent, following deals for Brazilian forward Estevao Willian and Ecuadorian starlet Kendry Paez, both 17, who will join next season.

Quenda, already a first-team regular at Sporting, made his Champions League debut in September and scored his first Primeira Liga goal against Famalicao in October.

Essugo, a strong defensive midfielder, is expected to provide cover for Moises Caicedo in Chelsea’s midfield.

With Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital continuing their ambitious spending spree, Chelsea—currently fourth in the Premier League—are pushing for Champions League qualification next season.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

