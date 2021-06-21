Chelmsford City FC sign Nigerian-British midfield sensation, Dara Anite

English football club Chelmsford City FC have signed Nigerian-British midfield sensation Dara Dada Anite on a one-year contract to beef up their midfield this season.

Dara, 22, joins the Robbie Simpson-led squad having played the 2020/21 campaign with National League Southside, St Albans City.

Before joining St Albans City FC in 2020, Dara had played for other club sides including Hertford Town FC, Staines Town FC, Barking FC and Berkhampstead Town FC.

Speaking on arrival at the EMG Inspire Stadium, Dara said, “I can’t wait to get started, I’m buzzing.”

He sees Chelmsford City FC as a great career move that will propel him to bigger engagements in the continent and nationally.

Read Also: UFC World Champion, Kamaru Usman arrives in Nigeria

Robbie Simpson, Chelmsford City FC manager, said they were made aware of Dara by Non-League Chance.

Non-League Chance apparently had been following the midfield sensation’s progress in various clubs he had played with over the years.

“Dara played as a trialist in a game against Brentford B and based on his exceptional performance, Chelmsford City FC coaching team knew they needed to sign him. Dara plays both attacking midfield and centre midfield flawlessly. He is also fast, strong, athletic and very fit,” Simpson said.

He described Dara as a lovely kid, first and foremost.

“We look forward to him featuring regularly in Chelmsford City FC matches this season.”

Established in 1878, the football club is based in Chelmsford, Essex, England. Currently, members of the National League South, the sixth tier of English football, play at the Melbourne Community Stadium.