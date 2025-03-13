Champions League: Real Madrid edge Atletico to play Arsenal in quarter-finals

Real Madrid overcame city rivals Atletico Madrid 4-2 on penalties to secure their place in the Uefa Champions League quarter-finals, despite a 1-0 defeat after extra time on Wednesday.

Los Blancos will now face Arsenal in the last eight as they continue their pursuit of a record-extending 16th Champions League title.

Atletico dominated but fell short again

Diego Simeone’s side controlled large spells of the game at the Metropolitano Stadium and seemed poised to end their European struggles against Madrid. However, Los Blancos—who have never been eliminated by Atletico in the competition—battled back after Conor Gallagher’s first-minute goal forced a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Courtois stands tall as Madrid survives scare

Thibaut Courtois produced key saves to deny Julian Alvarez, while Vinicius Junior squandered a crucial opportunity for Madrid, blasting a penalty high and wide.

In the shootout, Alvarez found the net for Atletico, but his goal was controversially disallowed for seemingly making double contact with the ball after slipping.

“The ball didn’t move,” complained Simeone. “I want to believe they saw he touched it (twice).”

Marcos Llorente also missed for Atletico, while Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger converted the decisive penalty to send the reigning champions through.

Ancelotti: ‘Penalties are a lottery’

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti credited his team’s mental strength in the shootout.

“I had to pick the coldest players possible (for penalties),” said Ancelotti. “I think it’s still a lottery, a toss-up—today, it fell in our favour. Atletico go out with their heads held high because they played at a good level.”

Atletico’s UCL curse against Madrid continues

Atletico had approached the first leg cautiously, hoping to overturn a narrow deficit at home. However, their long-standing struggles against Madrid in Europe continued.

After heartbreaks in the 2014 and 2016 finals—losing the latter on penalties—Simeone’s men were desperate to flip the script but fell short once again.

“I think we played a great match, but unfortunately, we lacked a bit of luck,” said Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak. “The truth is that it hurts a lot.”

Gallagher’s early strike was not enough for Atletico

Atletico got off to a dream start, taking the lead after just 27 seconds through Gallagher. Rodrigo De Paul’s low cross was missed by Raul Asencio, allowing the former Chelsea midfielder to pounce and fire past Courtois from close range.

“We came out as if it was already won, and in the first move, they scored against us—that really messed us up,” admitted Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde.

Madrid holds firm to seal quarter-final spot

Despite Madrid dominating possession, Atletico remained compact and dangerous on the counter, with Courtois making crucial stops from Alvarez.

Ultimately, Madrid’s composure in the penalty shootout proved decisive, setting up a thrilling quarter-final clash with Arsenal.

