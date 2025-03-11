UCL: Ancelotti confident as Real Madrid prepare for Atletico clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has acknowledged the pressure his side will face in their Champions League last-16 second-leg clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday but is confident in his players’ ability to rise to the occasion.

Los Blancos take a 2-1 first-leg advantage into the highly anticipated Madrid derby at the Metropolitano Stadium, aiming to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

With 15 Champions League titles, Real Madrid boasts a strong European record against Atletico, having defeated their city rivals in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

“The motivation and pressure will be very high,” Ancelotti said during Tuesday’s press conference. “We’re doing well, motivated as always in the Champions League. It’s a tough game, and we know it.”

“We have the confidence to continue in this competition, which is very special to us. It will be a close match, decided by small details, just like every game against Atletico.”

Penalty shootout mentality

Ancelotti stressed that mental strength would be more crucial than technical ability should the tie be decided by penalties.

“I’ve had players who take penalties very well but lacked the right mindset going into a shoot-out,” he explained. “The mental aspect is more important than the technical side… I’ve won Champions Leagues with defenders scoring penalties.”

The Italian coach, who won the Champions League with AC Milan (2003, 2007) and Real Madrid (2014, 2022, 2024), also noted that he has no issues if a player refuses to take a penalty.

“It’s not a problem if someone says they don’t want to take one—you have to step up when you feel ready,” he added.

Atletico Madrid have experience in overturning deficits, having eliminated Inter Milan on penalties in last season’s round of 16 after losing the first leg in Italy.

Mbappe under spotlight

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has been in the spotlight after missing penalties against Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao towards the end of 2024 during a dip in form. However, he has since regained his scoring touch but failed to find the net in the first leg against Atletico, drawing criticism.

His teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni defended him ahead of the crucial second leg.

“Kylian wants to score and win every game,” said the French midfielder. “It’s wild to hear people say he’s had difficult days just because he didn’t score in a couple of games. If he scores tomorrow, everyone will call him incredible again.”

“Kylian doesn’t need advice from anyone. He’s happy, he’s scored a lot of goals, and he will score many more.”

