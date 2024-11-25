Champions League: Guardiola optimistic despite Man City’s losing streak

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola remains confident that Manchester City can achieve “very good things” this season despite enduring five consecutive defeats. City will be looking to end their winless streak when they host Dutch side Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday. It will be their first opportunity to secure a victory in any competition since late October, yet Guardiola’s optimism is unwavering.

“I have the feeling that this season we will do very good things,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference. “I don’t give up, and I have the feeling we will be there.”

The City boss acknowledged the pressure that comes with maintaining the club’s recent successes, which include four consecutive Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League crown. However, he remains calm amid the current challenges.

“You are defending a legacy, a tradition, a success that is so difficult to handle,” Guardiola explained. “So, that’s why I relax. If we don’t do it, we don’t do it. It’s just to try to focus in a short period of time and win the next games. What I want is a commitment.”

Manchester City are currently eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool, with a crucial trip to Anfield coming up next weekend. In the Champions League, they sit 10th in the group standings with two wins, one draw, and one loss from their opening four matches. City have also been knocked out of the League Cup, but Guardiola is adamant that his philosophy will not change.

“I want the players in certain departments to be more focused. What do we have to do?” he said. “And step by step, we come back. This too shall pass. Life is like that. When you think it’s perfect, you are wrong. It’s going to rain tomorrow. So, it’s life.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

