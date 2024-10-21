Champions League: Ancelotti charges Mbappe to focus on scoring ahead of Dortmund clash

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has urged Kylian Mbappe to prioritise scoring goals as the Spanish giants prepare for their Champions League showdown with Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti believes that Mbappe’s goal-scoring abilities are crucial to the team’s success.

The Spanish giants are looking to continue their dominance in European competition, while Dortmund aims to improve on their performance.

Ancelotti acknowledged that Mbappe’s arrival has influenced the team’s playing style. Jude Bellingham, who was a key attacking figure last season, has taken on a more defensive role.

The match will see the two clubs renew their rivalry after Real Madrid’s triumph over Dortmund in last season’s final, where Ancelotti’s side lifted their record 15th European Cup. However, Madrid has not been at their best this season, and they are still adjusting to the inclusion of Mbappe, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

“I prefer that Mbappe scores goals rather than presses,” Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference. “The central striker’s role hasn’t changed, I ask him the same things I asked Karim [Benzema]. He needs to be well-positioned and ready for quick transitions whenever we regain possession.”

Ancelotti emphasised the importance of collective effort and defensive solidity for Real Madrid. He believes that the team’s attacking prowess, including players like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, will allow them to create scoring opportunities.

Borussia Dortmund is also preparing for the match, with coach Nuri Sahin emphasizing the need for a strong mentality and defensive effort to compete against Real Madrid’s talented players.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share