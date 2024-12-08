Celtic thrash Hibernian 3-0, move 9 points clear of Scottish Premiership

Celtic thrashed Hibernian 3-0 at Parkhead Saturday to move nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen’s 1-1 draw against St Johnstone means Celtic have strengthened their hold on the title race, with third-placed Rangers in action at Ross County on Sunday.

Arne Engel’s first half tap-in, before Joe Newell’s own goal and Kyogo’s delightful dink after the break, made it seven successive league wins for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The visitors spurned several clear-cut chances in a first half where they found some joy against Celtic’s high defensive line.

Mykola Kuharevich was twice denied one-on-one with Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, and Newell blazed over the bar when unmarked inside the box.

Celtic made their chances count as Engels swept home Alistair Johnston’s cross and Adam Idah’s flick-on was diverted into his own goal by Newell.

Hibs’ profligacy continued after they fell two behind, with Schmeichel denying Elie Youan and Nicky Cadden in quick succession before Lewis Miller headed straight at the Denmark international.

Liam Scales and Auston Trusty both had efforts saved in a frenetic second half, before Kyogo made it three with a glorious finish.

The Japanese striker effortlessly took the ball in his stride after the hosts’ high press pinched possession, and he calmly lofted the ball over Jordan Smith.

