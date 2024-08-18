Canadian rapper Drake loses N715m bet on Israel Adesanya fight

Canadian rapper Drake has lost another high-stakes sports bet, this time wagering over N715million ($450,000) on Israel Adesanya to reclaim the UFC middleweight title at UFC 305.

Adesanya, known as ‘The Last Stylebender,’ was defeated by South African fighter Dricus du Plessis via choke submission in the fourth round, leaving Drake’s bet in tatters.

Du Plessis defended his UFC middleweight title for the first time after winning the belt in a controversial split decision against Sean Strickland. Adesanya had been out of the octagon since his loss to Strickland at UFC 293.

Had Adesanya emerged victorious, Drake would have walked away with over N1,3billion ($850,000). However, the Nigerian-New Zealand fighter’s loss continues the rapper’s streak of misfortune in sports betting.

Known for his penchant for placing large bets on sporting events, Drake has a history of backing the wrong horse. He previously placed bets on stars like Alex Pereira, Nate Diaz, Leon Edwards, and even Francis Ngannou.

Notably, when Ngannou faced Anthony Joshua, Drake lost $615,000 after Ngannou was knocked out in the second round.

Drake’s poor track record in sports betting has even coined the term “Drake’s curse.” His high-profile losses include a $550,000 bet on Justin Gaethje to beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 274 and a $275,000 wager on Jorge Masvidal to defeat Colby Covington, both of which ended in defeat.

Despite these setbacks, Drake has had occasional successes, such as winning $1.2 million after backing Alex Pereira to defeat Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. Still, his latest loss betting on Adesanya adds to his streak of costly wagers in the UFC.

Despite these setbacks, Drake continues to place substantial bets on sporting events, adding intrigue to his already high-profile status.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst