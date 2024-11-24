CAF Women’s CL: TP Mazembe dethrone AS FAR as continental champion

Democratic Republic of Congo side, TP Mazembe on Saturday dethroned the host and reigning champion of the CAF Women’s Champions League Morocco 2024.

AS FAR (Royal Armed Forces Sports Association) saw the DR Congo side crowned the new champions of Africa for the first time, hqving to redeem their 2022 group stage exit.

In addition to the CAF Women’s Champions League trophy, TP Mazembe also won the $600 000 in prize money, while runners-up AS FAR got $400 000.

The Congolese side edged the home team after a highly tactical and hard fought 1-0 victory in the final played in El Jadida’s Stade Ben Ahmed El Abdi against former champions.

With the crowd backing the hosts, Mazembe showed great resilience and courage in taking the match to the former champions who remain in search for what has been an elusive second title for them.

The deciding goal of the fourth edition of the tournament came courtesy of a converted spot kick by Marlene Kasaj in the opening 10 minutes, which Mazembe protected throughout the match to seal the historic victory.

Despite the early concession, AS FAR kept believing and surged forward in search of the leveller, but a resolute Mazembe defense kept the clean sheet throughout the opening half.

Coming back from the break, it was surprisingly Mazembe who looked more dangerous as they came out strong in an attempt to kill off the game.

The hosts eventually found their rhythm but again were met by a disciplined Mazembe defense, who kept the former champions at bay to secure Africa’s most sought-after women’s club football crown.

AS FAR has made its mark in the history of African women’s football with its remarkable performances in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

In 2021, AS FAR participated in the first edition of the competition, where they reached the semi-finals on first attempt. The following year, the team continued to progress and lifted the title on home soil.

