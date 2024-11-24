CAF inspects sporting facilities ahead TotalEnergies CHAN 2024

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) began its second round of inspection visits to Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya to assess the progress in preparations for the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 to be hosted in the three East African countries.

The TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 will be held between February 01 – 24, 2025 across the three East African countries.

Additionally, the three nations are also preparing to co-host the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027.

A CAF delegation consisting of various departments is conducting inspections across the three Nations between 22 – 30 November, along with football and government officials to assess and identify areas of improvement across the different competition’s functional areas as per CAF Regulations.

The CAF delegation is expected to inspect the stadiums, hotels, airports, training venues and other facilities to ensure that the tournament’s facilities are of world-class standards set by all recent CAF competitions.

Read also: Zambia, Mali, Zimbabwe secure spots in TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025

This marks the second inspection of the three host nations following the first inspection on 17 September 2024 which was joined by Patrice Motsepe, CAF president.

The first day of the inspection concluded with the CAF delegation’s visit to the Uganda State House where they were welcomed and given an opportunity to present each functional area’s report to the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sport of Uganda, Janet Museveni who is also the Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

After Uganda, the CAF team will travel to Tanzania for a three-day visit between 24 – 27 November, before concluding the inspection in Kenya between 27 – 30 November.

The inspection team represents all relevant CAF departments, including marketing, communication, broadcast, competition, safety and security, medical and protocol.

Share