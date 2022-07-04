CAF major competitions undergo changes

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), rising from its executive committee meeting on Sunday, July 3 in Rabat, the Moroccan capital, decided to effect some changes in the federation’s competitions.

The meeting chaired by Patrice Motsepe, the president of CAF resolved to change the date of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to hold in Côte d’Ivoire in June and July 2023 to January and February 2024.

According to Best Choice Sports, the postponement is a result of weather challenges that obtain during the rainy season in West Africa.

Veron Mosengo-Omba, the secretary-general of CAF speaking to the French daily publication Le Monde last week admitted that the federation was considering a change in the date due to the weather conditions.

“We are considering it; it is one of the possibilities.

“We asked Ivorian meteorologists to report to us on rainfall history in Côte d’Ivoire in June and July, but also to share their projections with us,” Mosengo-Omba said.

Besides, CAF has decided to revert the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup finals back to the home and away format.

The CAF executive committee took the decision as a measure to reform the competitions and ensure that all clubs involved received equal and fair treatment while the competitions lasted.

Meanwhile, the CAF Women Nations Football competition kicked off in Rabat on Saturday, July 2 with the home team defeating Bukina Faso 1-0 to record their first three points of the tournament.

Nigerian Super Falcons will be locking horns with their arch-enemies, the Banyana-Banyana of South Africa for their group’s opener tomorrow, Monday, July 4.

Many Nigerians are of the view that the opener with the Banyana-Banyana will be the final of the finals and the toughest match for the Falcons.

The Falcons no doubt have the experience and mobility to soar over the stubborn South African girls.