LG Eco-friendly air conditioners ensure planet’s safety with novel features

Global warming and climate change have contributed to a green consumer revolution whereby more people are buying goods they consider less harmful to the environment, while also promoting healthy lifestyles. As such, more consumers want products that have reduced negative impact on the natural surroundings

Dominant South Korean electronics brand, LG, has always ensured that its promise of Life’s Good is fulfilled for all consumers across the globe. LG home appliances and electronics are prudently devised with the aim of protecting your health, improving the home environment, and preserving Earth’s ecosystems. The primary focus of LG’s philosophy is to make everyday living simpler and efficient for anyone, by introducing innovative products that reflect the brand’s unmatched ingenuity in design and massive advancement in technology.

As part of the LG’s green product strategy, the brand has strongly reinforced its commitment towards conserving Earth and the ozone layer by developing Air Conditioners with energy-efficient and environmental-friendly features.

“We live in an age where creating eco-friendly and sustainable homes is becoming increasingly important, said Joonkyu Song, Product Manager, Air Solution, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, as we consider new and innovative ways to minimise our impact on the environment. Incorporating green technology could be the answer if we want to make the most of our living space.’’

By January 1, 2023, Federal Government will ban all substances that are not ozone-friendly in accordance with the Montreal Protocol Agreement of which Nigeria is a signatory. They include refrigerators, air conditioners, generators etc.

LG Dual Cool Inverter Air Conditioners feature the R410 refrigerant composed of organic compounds, has the lowest Global Warming Potential. Therefore, it produces powerful cooling with higher efficiency – combined with the dual Inverter Compressor – to save more energy and long-lasting durability, without emitting harmful substances into the atmosphere. Air conditioners that have advanced air purification systems curb pollution and presence of illness-causing allergens.

The benefits to the consumer of buying such eco-friendly gadgets include enhanced energy efficiency, more economical consumption, and improved home environment by cutting indoor pollution.

However, some of the cutting-edge home technology may appear expensive when making that purchase decision, but they save the user money in the long run as they are cost efficient, besides protecting the health of families.

LG Air Conditioners include – Dualcool, Artcool & Dualcool Premium. For those who may not know, typical ACs have compressors that turn off to adjust the temperature, consuming a great deal of energy. The LG Dualcool has a Dual Inverter Compressor that constantly adjusts a compressor’s speed to maintain desired temperature levels. This minimal fluctuation saves energy and ensures greater cooling comfort. It also comes with a power-saving operation range frequency that saves more energy than a conventional compressor. To protect it from potential damage as a result of voltage fluctuations, the Dual Cool comes with a Volt Care feature which comprises of Low Voltage Starter (LVS) and Automatic Voltage Switcher (AVS)

At LG Electronics, we champion the use of environmentally beneficial appliances that have minimal impact on the ecosystem. LG has a green product strategy that entails developing products that limit damage to the indoor and outdoor surroundings throughout their lifespan. These include products that are easier to use and consume less resources during manufacture, use and disposal.

Recently, LG was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index which ranks leading companies in terms of reducing the environmental impact of products – from design and production to packaging and transportation, use and disposal. We consider this an affirmation of our long-standing commitment to developing innovative products that minimize negative impact on the Planet over their life-cycle.

Experience the LG Air Conditioner in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt

LG Electronics will be introducing its Air Conditioners collection to the people of Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt in July and August. The line-up includes, LG Artcool, Dualcool Wall Mount and Dualcool Premium Air Conditioners, ranging from 1.5 to 2.5hp.

LG will be showcasing its Air Conditioners featuring 70percent Energy Saving & 40percent Faster Cooling, UVnano™, Plasmaster™Ionizer+, Stylish Artcool Design, 365-day Air Purifying System and DUAL Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty to the general public in these three locations where our showrooms are situated.

The event will be held in Lagos next month at the Ikeja City Mall, while Abuja and Port Harcourt experiential stand will be stationed at Aminu Kano Showroom and NTA Showroom.