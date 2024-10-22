Burna Boy and Davido to headline NPFL All-Star Game

Nigerian music icons Davido and Burna Boy, along with other top artists, are set to perform at the inaugural Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) All-Star Game.

The NPFL All-Star Game is Organised in partnership with Nilayo Sports Management, the event will feature a thrilling showdown between top players from the Northern and Southern regions of the league.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, NPFL Chairman Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye emphasised the importance of the NPFL All-Star Game in promoting the league and attracting a wider fan base. He noted the success of last year’s Super 6 tournament, which drew large crowds and was broadcast live on SuperSport.

“We’re building on the success of last year’s Super 6 tournament, where fans gathered in large numbers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, to celebrate homegrown soccer stars. The event was a huge hit, with SuperSport providing live coverage,” Elegbeleye said.

“At the end of the season, we’ll hold the NPFL All-Star Game, featuring the best players from the league, divided into Northern and Southern Conferences. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience,” Elegbeleye added.

To enhance the event’s appeal, the NPFL partnered with Nilayo Sports Management Limited, a leading sports marketing company headed by Chief Bukola Olopade. Their collaboration aims to bring added excitement and prestige to the NPFL All-Star Game.

A total of 44 players will take part, with each player receiving a one million naira appearance fee. Additionally, celebrity coaches will join the teams, earning N2m for their participation.

The NPFL All-Star Game promises to be a landmark event, blending sports and entertainment to boost the profile of the Nigerian Premier League and attract more corporate sponsorship.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share