Brazilian police close investigation in Antony’s domestic charges

Manchester United winger Antony has been cleared of domestic abuse charges by Brazilian police, but the case is far from over. Prosecutors are still reviewing the allegations and may decide to launch their independent investigation.

Last year, Antony’s ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, publicly accused him of assault and threats. Two other women also came forward with similar allegations, although one later dropped her claim. Antony has consistently denied all wrongdoing.

Cavallin alleged that Antony first attacked her while she was pregnant in Brazil and continued to abuse her in Manchester. She claimed physical violence, threats, and imprisonment.

Despite the police investigation concluding without charges, the case remains open due to ongoing prosecutor review.

Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax for a club-record fee in 2022. The domestic abuse allegations surfaced last year, leading to a leave of absence from the club. He returned to action in October but has reportedly struggled with his form due to the stress of the situation.

The 24-year-old footballer remains under investigation by Greater Manchester Police. Despite the closure of the Brazilian police investigation without indictment, Antony’s case is still under review by the prosecutor’s office, which could decide to pursue further action.

A statement from Antony’s legal team confirmed the closure of the investigation at the São Paulo Women’s Defense Precinct, asserting that the defense had always believed the investigations would prove Antony’s innocence.

“Following the news published on Tuesday (August 20, 2024), the defense confirms that the police investigation at the fifth Women’s Defense Precinct of São Paulo was closed without any police indictment. We have always believed that the confidential investigations would clear Antony of any wrongdoing,” the statement read.

Antony, who joined Manchester United for £82 million from Ajax in September 2022, was granted leave with full pay by the club in September 2023 to address the allegations. He resumed training later that month and returned to action in early October.

Manchester United has stated they take such allegations seriously, and his club manager Erik ten Hag noted in January that the situation had affected Antony’s performance.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst