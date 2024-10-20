Boniface strikes late as Leverkusen beat Frankfurt

Victor Boniface

Victor Boniface‘s 72nd-minute goal secured a 2-1 victory for Bayer Leverkusen over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt took an early lead through Omar Marmoush, but Leverkusen responded with an equaliser from Robert Andrich midway through the first half. Boniface then completed the comeback with a header in the second half, sealing the win for the hosts.

Leverkusen had an early opportunity when Amine Adli was fouled in the box, leading to a penalty after a lengthy VAR review. However, Boniface’s weak, central shot was comfortably saved by Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Just minutes later, VAR intervened again, awarding a penalty to Frankfurt after Andrich made light contact with Marmoush. The Egyptian forward made no mistake, firing a low shot into the left corner to give Frankfurt a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. Marmoush now has nine goals and five assists in seven league games this season.

Andrich quickly made amends for his mistake, finishing off a slick combination with Adli and Martin Terrier to score a one-touch goal in the 25th minute, levelling the match.

Boniface redeemed his earlier miss by heading in a deflected cross from substitute Florian Wirtz in the 72nd minute, securing all three points for Leverkusen.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Andrich said, “We were focused and played good football—and there was a nice goal from me.” The 30-year-old, who made his Germany debut last season after years in the lower divisions, added, “I always have fun playing football, but I may have to work a bit harder than the rest.”

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig claimed a 2-0 win at Mainz, temporarily moving to the top of the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern Munich’s clash with Stuttgart. Leipzig fans unfurled banners critical of former Mainz coach Jurgen Klopp for joining Red Bull as football boss, asking, “Are you crazy?” and accusing him of “forgetting everything we gave you.”

Xavi Simons put Leipzig ahead with a superb solo goal in the 20th minute, and captain Willi Orban added a second by tapping in a rebound from a Lois Openda cross. “We could have finished things off earlier, but we’re happy with the win,” Orban told Sky.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

