Boniface double seal Leverkusen 4-1 victory against Hoffenheim

Victor Boniface

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface scored twice in Bayer Leverkusen’s 4-1 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday, kicking off the 2024/25 Bundesliga season on an impressive note.

Boniface, who had a stellar start during the 2023/24 season before an injury derailed his campaign, finished the season with 21 goals and 10 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. However, his performance dipped after returning from the sidelines, leaving him with a point to prove ahead of the new season.

Despite scoring in Leverkusen’s dramatic Supercup win over Stuttgart, Boniface struggled to find the net in the first two Bundesliga games. But on Saturday, he re-established himself as a top striker with two goals and an assist, leading his team to a commanding victory over a troubled Hoffenheim side.

The 23-year-old was at his best, showing not only his goal-scoring prowess but also his all-around play. Known for his unusual combination of winger-like dribbling skills in the body of a 6ft 3in centre-forward, Boniface tormented Hoffenheim’s defense throughout the match.

For his dominant performance, Boniface earned a stunning 9.9 rating from FootballCritic and was named Man of the Match, signalling his potential to join the ranks of Europe’s elite forwards—if he can stay fit. Despite suffering two ACL injuries early in his career, Boniface demonstrated that when healthy, he can compete with the best strikers in the world.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.