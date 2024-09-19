Blow for Arsenal as Odegaard faces lengthy injury layoff

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard will be sidelined for an extended period due to an ankle injury he sustained during international duty with Norway, Mikel Arteta confirmed on Wednesday.

The midfielder sustained the injury during Norway’s Nations League win over Austria on Monday, 9 September, following a foul by Christoph Baumgartner midway through the second half.

Odegaard underwent an MRI scan upon returning to Arsenal and missed his side’s 1-0 win over Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday. Norway’s team doctor initially estimated a recovery time of at least three weeks.

“After the scans, they revealed some damage, particularly to one of the ligaments in the ankle,” Arteta said ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League clash against Atalanta on Thursday. “We’re going to miss him for a while. Hopefully not months, but we’ll have to see.”

Odegaard’s injury will force him to miss Arsenal’s crucial matches, including their trip to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday. Arsenal, currently second in the league, trail City by two points.

“He’s our captain and one of the best players in the team,” Arteta added. “Our identity is closely tied to how he plays and behaves. It will be a big test for the team to show a different face without him.”

