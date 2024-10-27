Beto stoppage time goal savage point for Everton in 1-1 draw against Fulham

Super sup Beto who was introduced in the 81st minute savaged. point for Everton in a 1-1 home draw against Fulham.

Nigeria midfielder and former Everton player Alex Iwobi gave the visitor the lead in the 61st minute assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.

Smith Rowe return with an assist against Everton after three blanks in a row.

“It’s great to see Emile Smith Rowe back on track with an assist! His performance can definitely boost confidence for FPL managers,” Vishal Sharma @VishalSharma tweeted in response to @OfficialFPL comment on the player’s performance on X.

Fulham should have put this game to bed long before Iwobi’s opener, with Smith Rowe and Adama Traore missing good chances in the first half.

Fulham ended up having one goal from 14 chances.

Everton’s chances of grabbing an equaliser looked dashed when key player Dwight McNeil limped off with injury, leaving defender Michael Keane as a makeshift centre forward.

But just as Goodison Park was prepared for a full-time groan, substitute striker Beto popped up as Ashley Young fired Iliman Ndiaye’s deep cross back across goal, leaving the forward with the simple task of heading home.

Fulham were denied the opportunity to jump up to eighth place and now sit in 10th spot, while Everton moved nine points above the relegation zone to 15th on the Premier League table with 9 points.

