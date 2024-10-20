Everton beat Ipswich 2-0 at Portman Road

Everton continue their rejuvenation with a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town at the Portman Road on Saturday to maintain Toffees’ unbeaten run to four Premier League matches.

Ipswich had wasted a golden opportunity to take the lead through Jack Clarke but he skied his effort high over the bar and they were also denied a first-half penalty when referee Michael Oliver was called to the VAR screen to reverse his initial decision.

Aro Muric was the busiest of the two goalkeepers while Everton’s England stopper Jordan Pickford was troubled very little throughout as the well-drilled Everton defence held firm.

Ipswich should have taken the lead in the fifth minute through Clarke.

Omari Hutchinson sent Wes Burns chasing down the right and he picked out Clarke in the box, but the Town winger blasted over the bar.

Iliman Ndiaye gave the Toffees an early lead when he capitalised on some sloppy Ipswich defending to fire home from close range for his third goal of the season.

Some more poor defending allowed Dwight McNeil to pick out Michael Keane, who blasted home a left-foot shot from a tight angle to double Everton’s advantage before half-time.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin spurned a number of chances to make the result more comfortable for the Toffees either side of the break.

Ipswich were full of effort and endeavour but struggled to create many clear openings.

It is Everton’s first away win for 16 games in all competitions, a run stretching back to last December.

Defeat means Ipswich set a new club record of eight games without a win to start a top-flight season.

