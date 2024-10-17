Benfica face match-fixing charges in corruption scandal

Portuguese justice has filed a lawsuit against Benfica and several of its former officials, including ex-club president Luis Filipe Vieira, for corruption offences allegedly committed between 2016 and 2019, aimed at fixing matches.

The charges were filed by the public prosecutor’s office and include accusations of corruption and tax fraud, according to Portuguese media reports.

Alongside Vieira, the charges also implicate former Benfica legal adviser Paulo Goncalves and ex-directors of Vitoria de Setubal. Benfica is accused of engaging in active corruption related to improper advantages and tax fraud, while Vitoria de Setubal faces charges of passive corruption and serious tax fraud.

The indictment claims that during his 18-year tenure as Benfica president, Vieira orchestrated player transfers with Vitoria de Setubal that financially benefited the club. In exchange, Vitoria allegedly allowed Benfica to win two league matches. The deals, which involved the purchase and loan of players, reportedly amounted to €1.3 million.

Paulo Goncalves, who provided legal counsel to Benfica from 2007 to 2018, denied the allegations, calling them “surreal” and without legal foundation. “This accusation is based on a theory without factual or legal basis. None of the described actions constitutes a criminal offence, much less corruption,” Goncalves said in a statement, defending his conduct.

The prosecution has requested that, if convicted, Vieira be banned from holding any sporting position for five years, and that Benfica face a ban from competing in sporting events. Benfica, in response, issued a statement distancing itself from the accusations, which it says are tied to the actions of its former president and adviser. The club vowed to “defend itself without hesitation against all baseless accusations.”

