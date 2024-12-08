Bayern extends Bundesliga lead to six points after 4-2 win over Heidenheim

Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points after beating Heidenheim 4-2 on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany’s side continued their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga with Jamal Musiala scoring his seventh and eighth league goals of the season.

Musiala’s double and goals from Dayot Upamecano and Leon Goretzka saw Bayern extend their lead after closest challengers Eintracht Frankfurt were held to a 2-2 draw by Augsburg.

Bayern were without the injured Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, Mathys Tel and Serge Gnabry, while Musiala started from the bench.

Leroy Sane spurned two excellent early chances from close range before Upamecano headed the hosts in front from a Joshua Kimmich corner.

Bayern enjoyed 86% possession and completed 10 times as many passes (503) as the visitors (51) in the first half, yet Alphonso Davies hit the post with the only other clear chance created.

Heidenheim drew level when Mathias Honsak rounded stand-in Bayern goalkeeper Daniel Peretz after Upamecano under-hit a backpass.

Kompany immediately introduced Musiala from the bench and was rewarded five minutes later when the 21-year-old drove into the box and beat Kevin Muller with a low strike.

Bayern looked to have secured the three points when Goretzka’s shot deflected past Muller, but the visitors halved the deficit almost immediately through a Niklas Dorsch tap-in.

Any nerves soon dissipated when Musiala ran half the length of the pitch unchallenged to slot home the fourth and final goal.

Bayern will face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday (20:00 GMT) before returning to domestic duty away against Mainz on Saturday (14:30).

