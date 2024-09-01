Battle at Old Trafford as Manchester United, Liverpool renew rivalry

The stage is set for the biggest rivalry in English football as Manchester United square up against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. Both clubs, the most successful in English football history, boast a combined 39 league titles—20 for United and 19 for Liverpool.

For the first time in their storied 175-match history, the fierce rivals will be led by Dutch managers on the sidelines. Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United will host Arne Slot’s Liverpool, adding a new chapter to this age-old rivalry. Last season, United knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup in the quarter-finals and dealt a further blow by holding them to a 2-2 draw in April, effectively ending their title hopes. The much-anticipated clash will kick off at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

This encounter marks Arne Slot’s first game against Manchester United since taking over as Liverpool head coach. Interestingly, none of Liverpool’s last nine managers have managed to win their first league meeting with the Red Devils since Bob Paisley led them to a 3-1 victory in November 1975. George Kay is the only Liverpool manager to win his first away league game against United, securing a 5-2 win at Old Trafford back in November 1936.

Slot and United’s Erik ten Hag have some history of their own, having met four times during their managerial stints in the Eredivisie. Slot’s AZ defeated Ten Hag’s Ajax twice in the 2019/20 season, but Ten Hag’s Ajax got the better of Slot’s Feyenoord side twice in the 2021/22 season. Sunday’s match will also be the first Premier League game between two Dutch managers since February 2016, when Guus Hiddink’s Chelsea beat Ronald Koeman’s Southampton 2-1.

Liverpool, under Slot’s leadership, have enjoyed a perfect start to the season, winning their first two matches by 2-0 scorelines against Ipswich Town and Brentford. Twice before have Liverpool won their opening three games of a campaign without conceding a goal—during the 2013-14 and 2018-19 seasons. Coincidentally, they beat United 1-0 in the third game of the 2013-14 season, suggesting favorable omens for the Reds this weekend.

On the other hand, Manchester United will be eager to bounce back from their recent 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. Erik ten Hag’s men will be aiming to end Arne Slot’s perfect start at Liverpool. During his press conference on Friday, Slot acknowledged the gravity of this fixture:

“The atmosphere will be hostile. Every manager that comes to Liverpool knows the importance of the game against United. It is similar to the one between Feyenoord and Ajax. This will be my second time at Old Trafford. Many of these players have played in this hostile environment before. I only need to prepare them for what to expect from United players because, in my opinion, United play a bit different from the last two seasons,” he said.

London Derby: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

In another exciting fixture on Sunday, Chelsea will host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in a London derby set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. Chelsea, buoyed by their impressive 6-2 victory away at Wolves last weekend, will be looking to secure their first home win of the season against Crystal Palace. The Eagles, meanwhile, are hoping to turn their fortunes around after losing their first two league matches of the campaign.

Both games promise to provide high-stakes drama and intense action as the Premier League season continues to unfold.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.