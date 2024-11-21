Barcelona’s Camp Nou return delayed to February

Camp Nou

Barcelona have announced that their return to the Camp Nou stadium will be postponed until mid-February 2025 as renovation and expansion work continues.

The La Liga leaders have been playing their home games at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium since the end of the 2022/23 season.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Barcelona confirmed that their home La Liga matches against Valencia (January 26) and Alaves (February 2) will take place at Montjuïc. The club cited UEFA rules, which prohibit changing venues during the Champions League group stage, as well as logistical challenges and additional costs associated with maintaining two operational grounds simultaneously.

Camp Nou could host Barcelona’s next home fixture against Rayo Vallecano on February 16, but the timeline remains dependent on construction progress.

Last month, Barcelona outlined plans to return to Camp Nou with an initial capacity of 62,000 by the end of 2024. Full completion of the stadium is expected in the summer of 2026, with a final capacity of 105,000 as part of the ambitious Espai Barça project. The upgrades include the installation of a roof and extensive modern facilities.

Renovation work began in June 2023 but encountered delays due to permitting issues and concerns over working conditions. Consequently, Barcelona have requested an extension of their lease for Montjuïc until March 31, 2025, as a precaution.

Despite the setbacks, the Catalan club remains committed to completing the project, which is expected to solidify Camp Nou’s status as one of the world’s premier football venues.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share