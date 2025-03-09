Barcelona vs Osasuna match postponed following death of club doctor

Barcelona’s La Liga match against Osasuna on Saturday night was postponed following the death of the club’s first-team doctor, Carles Minarro Garcia.

The game, scheduled for 20:00 GMT at Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium, was called off just 20 minutes before kick-off. Fans had already gathered at the venue as Hansi Flick’s side aimed to extend their one-point lead at the top of La Liga when the postponement was announced on the big screen.

“FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia this evening,” the club said in a statement.

“For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date. The FC Barcelona board of directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Osasuna also expressed its sympathies on social media, stating, “Osasuna wishes to convey its deepest condolences to the family of Doctor Carles Minarro Garcia and would like to send a big hug at this difficult time to all the staff of Barcelona, as well as their fans. May he rest in peace.”

This marks the second La Liga match postponed this week, following Villarreal’s fixture against Espanyol on Monday, which was called off due to heavy rain warnings in the region.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

