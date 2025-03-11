Arteta: Arsenal will fight on despite fading Premier League hopes

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists his team will continue to fight for victory in every game, even though their Premier League title hopes appear all but over.

The second-placed Gunners trail leaders Liverpool by 15 points after their 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Sunday extended their winless league run to three matches.

Having finished as runners-up to Manchester City in the past two seasons, Arsenal’s chances of ending their title drought seem increasingly slim. However, with their sights set on Champions League progression, Arteta remains focused.

Arsenal hold a 7-1 aggregate lead over PSV Eindhoven ahead of Wednesday’s last-16 second-leg clash at the Emirates Stadium, putting them on the brink of their first quarter-final appearance in 14 years.

“We are going to carry on fighting to win every game,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“Those are the demands we place on ourselves in every competition. We are fully aware that at this football club, the expectation is to reach the highest level and win matches.”

“There’s always room for improvement. We’ve discussed what we can do better, and it’s about execution. My job is to give the players as many tools as possible to deliver again.”

Champions League focus

Despite missing injured forwards Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, Arsenal had six different scorers in their commanding first-leg victory against PSV.

With a potential quarter-final showdown against either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, Arteta is eager for his team to maintain momentum in Europe’s elite competition.

“It’s a competition we are very excited about. We have been consistent, and tomorrow, we can put ourselves in an exciting position,” Arteta added.

Saliba’s trophy desire

Defender William Saliba emphasised the team’s hunger for silverware, with Arsenal’s last major trophy being the 2020 FA Cup.

“I think we are very close, but we need to keep going,” Saliba said.

“We can’t stop working. When you get close but don’t win, it’s frustrating. But with hard work, we will take that final step.”

“Everyone wants to win the Champions League—it’s a very tough competition where anything can happen.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

