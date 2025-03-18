Arsenal to open contract talks with Bukayo Saka

Arsenal are preparing to open formal negotiations with Bukayo Saka over a new contract as the forward enters the final two years of his current deal.

Saka’s importance to Arsenal

Despite being sidelined since December with a serious hamstring tear that required surgery, Saka remains a crucial part of Mikel Arteta’s plans. The club is eager to secure his long-term future and avoid uncertainty surrounding its star player.

The 23-year-old England international signed his current contract—reportedly worth at least £10 million per season—in 2022. However, with that deal set to expire in 2027, Arsenal are keen to accelerate discussions for an extension.

Interest from European giants

Clubs across Europe, including Manchester City, have previously shown interest in Saka. If Arsenal fail to reach an agreement, there will be no shortage of suitors for one of Europe’s top attacking talents. However, the Gunners are confident that their status as Premier League title contenders and continued Champions League participation will persuade Saka to commit his future to the club.

Saka contract situations at Arsenal

Saka isn’t the only Arsenal player with a contract decision looming. Thomas Partey and Jorginho’s deals expire this summer, with both expected to leave. Leandro Trossard, whose contract runs until 2026, has held preliminary talks over an extension.

Meanwhile, key defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, whose contracts also expire in 2027, remain priorities for new deals. Saliba recently stated that while talks haven’t started, he is “really happy” at Arsenal and wants to continue at the club. Magalhães has also been approached for an extension, though he has interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

Saka’s return to action

On the pitch, Arsenal fans will be eager to see Saka back in action soon. Arteta confirmed after the club’s 5-0 victory over Chelsea that the winger has a good chance of returning shortly after the international break. Arsenal’s next game is against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on April 1.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

