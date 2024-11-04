Arsenal Sporting Director Edu Gaspar departs Emirates Stadium

Edu Gaspar

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar is reportedly set to leave the Emirates Stadium following his impactful tenure.

Edu, a former Gunners midfielder, has played a key role in reshaping Arsenal’s recruitment strategy since his return in 2019, helping secure star signings like Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

His collaborative work with manager Mikel Arteta has bolstered his reputation as one of football’s top sporting directors.

According to the Daily Mail, Edu’s exit follows ongoing discussions with Arsenal’s leadership, with an official announcement anticipated within the next 24 hours.

His work has been crucial to Arsenal’s recent progress, both in attracting new talent and moving on players from a previous era, including high-profile exits like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Edu’s dedication to building a competitive squad earned him praise as the go-to figure for new recruits, often welcoming them alongside Arteta at the Sobha Training Centre.

Edu’s connection to Arsenal runs deep. Signed by Arsene Wenger, he was part of the 2003-04 “Invincibles” squad alongside legends like Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira. His understanding of Arsenal’s values was cited as key by then-football director Raul Sanllehi at his appointment in 2019.

“He understands the club and what we stand for,” Sanllehi said, calling Edu “a true Arsenal man.”

In a recent interview, the 46-year-old expressed pride in supporting Arteta’s vision. “I want to win the best way possible,” he said, emphasising his commitment to Arsenal’s ethos. His anticipated departure leaves fans awaiting further clarification and reflects the end of an era for Arsenal’s transfer strategy.

Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League match against Milan on Wednesday may shed more light on Edu’s exit, with Arteta expected to address the development during Tuesday’s press conference.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

