Arsenal sign Bologna defender Calafiori in £42m deal

Arsenal have signed Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna for a fee that could rise to £42 million, including add-ons.

While the exact fee was not disclosed, British media reports confirm that Calafiori, 22, has joined the Emirates Stadium on a five-year deal worth £42 million ($54 million) after representing Italy at Euro 2024.

The 22-year-old, who started Italy’s three group games at Euro 2024, has immediately joined up with his new teammates in Philadelphia.

“I’m really happy to be here,” said Calafiori. “I waited a lot. I hope we are going to do something great this season.”

Calafiori, who spent one season at Bologna, is versatile, capable of playing as a central defender or at left-back, and has previously played on the left wing. Last season, he made 30 appearances in Serie A, scoring two goals and providing five assists, helping Bologna secure a fifth-place finish and a spot in the Champions League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described Calafiori as a “great signing,” stating, “Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies. He has already shown great development in recent seasons with his performances for both Bologna and Italy, with his progression and development in the past year being really impressive. We’re looking forward to working with Riccardo, integrating him into the squad, and supporting him in the years to come.”

Calafiori becomes Arsenal’s second major signing of the summer transfer window, following David Raya’s permanent move from London rivals Brentford.

The Gunners are looking to build on their impressive performance last season, where they finished just two points behind Premier League champions Manchester City.