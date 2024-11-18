Amorim happy to be at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim has disclosed that he is happy being at Manchester United after spending his first week as Manchester United head coach, stating that “where I am supposed to be.”

On Friday, United released a short clip from Amorim’s first interview, which showed him looking around a floodlit Old Trafford. “You watch on TV and you know that it’s big and it’s impressive, but when you are here you can feel it and I think you feel the history,” Amorim said on MUTV.

“I’m proud to be a Manchester United coach, so it’s amazing. It’s a real honour to be here.” Told by the interviewer that there is a “weight to the place but it does lift you”, Amorim added: “That’s funny because I feel very relaxed.

Read also: Amorim embraces new role at Manchester United

“Maybe because it’s not gameday, when we have a game I’m a different guy but I don’t feel the weight. “I’m excited and I’m quite relaxed you know. I think I am where I am supposed to be. That’s the feeling.”

After bidding a final farewell to Sporting Lisbon with a thrilling 4-2 win at Braga, Amorim checked in at United’s Carrington training complex on Monday.

The 39-year-old was greeted outside the men’s first-team building by chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox and on Tuesday met the players who are not on international duty.

Amorim’s first game in charge after succeeding Erik ten Hag will be against Ipswich at Portman Road on Sunday, November 24 – live on Sky Sports.

Share