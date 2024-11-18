American Taylor Fritz beat Zverev in ATP Finals semi

….Set to face World no 1 Sinner in the title clash

Taylor Fritz defeated Alexander Zverev in a thrilling three sets to become the first American to reach the ATP Finals title match in 18 years. Fritz progressed to Sunday’s final in Turin, Italy, with a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-3) victory – his fourth over the German second seed this year.

Not since 2006, when James Blake lost to Roger Federer, has a US player reached the final of the season-ending tournament. “It was tough in the second and third sets,” said fifth seed Fritz.

“I felt like I almost played the perfect first set, things felt great, then things can change so quickly when you’re playing someone like [Zverev].”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s final, he told Sky Sports: “I want to play exactly the way I played in the first set. “I’m going to need to play like that. It’s going to be a different match-up.”

French Open finalist Zverev had cruised through to the semi-finals and not had his serve broken across all three of his group matches, but that was to change against an inspired Fritz.

Though he saved Fritz’s first breakpoint opportunity, he could only bat a blistering forehand into the net on his second as the American took a 4-2 lead.

Flustered, Zverev took only a single point off Fritz’s serve for the remainder of the opening set.

After a Zverev love hold in the first game of the second, drama ensued on Fritz’s serve when the chair umpire ruled the ball had bounced twice before a swooping Zverev made contact.

The German requested a review which, after a lengthy wait greeted by jeers and whistles from the crowd, proved Zverev had reached the ball in time and the point was replayed.

Two games later, Zverev secured the break that would decide the second set as a powerful forehand while on the backfoot proved too much for Fritz to dink back over the net.

In the deciding set, just three points were dropped on serve across the opening four games before Fritz, who reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open in September, handed his opponent triple break point with three successive errors off his racquet.

The American saved the first with an ace before forcing Zverev into two mis-hits and eventually holding.

But as the set continued on serve, the pressure mounted with both players knowing whoever got a break would likely win the match.

Zverev weathered a nervy game, saving three break points, before failing to convert two of his own at 5-5 after Fritz had let slip a 40-15 lead.

A love hold from the German forced the tie-break, but it was Fritz who took control from there, taking a point off Zverev at the first opportunity before a stunning cross-court forehand at match point ensured his Tour season would last one more day.

In the other semi-final, World no.1 Jannik Sinner booked his place in Today’s final with a clinical 6-1 6-2 win over Norway’s Casper Ruud in Turin.

Sinner could become the first Italian to win the season-ending tournament if he defeats the American later today in the ATP Finals.

“I’m very happy with today’s performance, I’m very happy to be in the final. “I’ll just try to play the best I can tomorrow (Sunday), anything can happen.

“I feel like I have more experience, I’ve grown as a player and hopefully tomorrow is going to be a good day,” said Italian Sinner, who lost in last year’s final to Novak Djokovic.

