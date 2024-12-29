Alexander-Arnold eyes summer move to Real Madrid

Liverpool rightbackTrent Alexander-Arnold has told Merseyside club he wants to leave for Real Madrid, according to Marca.

Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his contract and will be allowed to discuss terms for a move away from the Premier League in the new year.

According to the report, Real are prepared to discuss terms with the right-back as early as this January.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Arne Slot stays hopeful onKonate and Bradley return to the team after injury layoff.

“They will not be back for West Ham but there’s then a week in between. Let’s see how close they are then. It’s difficult for me to tell you at this moment, because they’re not training with the group yet. But hopefully in the upcoming days they get closer to that situation.

“Then Ibou has been out for five or six weeks, Conor just as long and they are in competition with players who are completely fit and doing well, so I have to make the right judgement for when they’re back in the team.”

